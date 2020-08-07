Bulldogs add Arkansas, Mississippi State to football schedule

article

The Southeastern Conference announced additional opponents for the conference's football teams. The Georgia Bulldogs added a home game against Mississippi State and a road trip to Arkansas in the SEC's new plan.

“We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement released by the league.

The conference is going with a 10-game schedule this season because of COVID-19. Teams normally play 8 conference games, so each SEC school added two opponents from the opposite division they are in.

The SEC says they will release an exact schedule within the next two weeks.