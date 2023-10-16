UGA's Brock Bowers scheduled for surgery after game against Vanderbilt

article

University of Georgia has confirmed that all-American tight end Brock Bowers is undergoing surgery today.

Bowers suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday's win against Vanderbilt.

According to UGA, today's surgery will stabilize the ankle and they anticipate a full recovery.

But, this means that Bowers, who many experts consider the best player in college football, to be out for several weeks.

The top-ranked Bulldogs are off this week and will play Florida a week from Saturday in their annual showdown in Jacksonville.

