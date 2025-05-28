Braves' mascot Blooper named one of top 15 sexiest mascots

article

Step aside, baseball players — Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper is turning heads for an entirely new reason.

In a just-for-fun ranking by online sportsbook BetUS, Blooper has been named one of the Top 15 Sexiest Mascots in Major League Baseball. Yes, you read that right.

The quirky Braves mascot earned his spot based on a mix of personality traits, Google searches, and social media following. Apparently, fuzzy chaos, endless energy, and a serious Instagram game are enough to make fans swoon.

So who managed to outshine our hometown heartthrob? Topping the list were Baxter from the Arizona Diamondbacks, the iconic Phillie Phanatic, and Clark the Cub from Chicago.

SEE FULL LIST HERE

Whether you're into googly eyes or oversized paws, one thing's for sure — Blooper’s got charm to spare, and now, the stats to prove it.