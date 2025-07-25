Braves' Jesse Chavez announces retirement after long career

article

Longtime Atlanta Braves reliever Jesse Chavez has officially announced his retirement, ending a career that spanned 16 major league seasons, multiple teams, and countless comebacks.

What we know:

The announcement came just a week after the Braves designated the 41-year-old right-hander for assignment for the third time this season, according to MLB.com. Chavez, known for his resilience and versatility, pitched more games for the Braves than any other team during his career and became a fan favorite for his steady presence on the mound.

Chavez was originally drafted in the 42nd round of the 2002 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers out of Riverside City College in California. He made his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2008 and was traded to Atlanta the following year, beginning the first of six official stints with the Braves.

Between his first appearance for Atlanta in 2010 and his final games in 2025, Chavez also suited up for the Royals, Blue Jays (twice), A’s, Dodgers, Angels (twice), Rangers (twice), and Cubs (twice). Along the way, he earned a reputation as baseball’s most-traded player and was a key member of the Braves’ "Night Shift" bullpen that helped secure the 2021 World Series championship.

What's next:

The Braves continue their current series tonight against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, with the first pitch scheduled for 8:05 p.m.