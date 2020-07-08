Braves hold first 'controlled scrimmage'

Adam Duvall's two-run home run was the only scoring in the Braves first 'controlled scrimmage' of Summer Camp.

Second year pitchers Max Fried and Mike Soroka started for the two sides. Fried started his day by striking out Ronald Acuña. He seemed to cruise through three innings.

Mike Soroka found himself in a jam in the third inning, but with two men on and two outs, he struck out Dansby Swanson to retire the side. Neither Soroka nor Fried allowed any runs.

Duvall's home run came in the fifth and final inning. Earlier in the inning Ozzie Albies doubled, then with Albies on third Duvall drove a home run over the left-center field fence off of releiver Josh Tomlin.

Manager Brian Snitker announced after the game that the team will have another controlled scimmage on Thursday with Mike Foltynewicz and Sean Newcomb will be the starting pitchers.