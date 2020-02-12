Braves enjoying new spring training facility

While playing ball at the home of "Space Mountain" had its perks, the Braves' new spring training home has more ... well, space.

"Disney was a little tight," said pitcher Mike Foltynewicz. "Not going to lie."

"It's not going to feel like 200 people on top each other," said second baseman Ozzie Albies. "There's space, there's room for everybody to work, do what they need to do."

Atlanta's pitchers and catchers officially reported for spring training on Wednesday, plus some of the team's of position players. The new facility in North Port, Florida is receiving high marks from the team. An expanded weight room and clubhouse came to mind for several players as amenities that will lead to a better overall experience.

"It's just the vibes," said Foltynewicz. "People are going to want to come here, and do their stuff, work out ... and hang out after."

Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb hugs a teammate on the day pitchers and catchers reported to spring training

Some players had been in town for a little while, or gotten to explore CoolToday Park before Wednesday. Others were just checking it out.

"This is really the only room I've seen so far," said reliever Will Smith, admiring the clubhouse. "Give me a day, maybe I can answer a little better."

Though a brand new facility is nice, everyone admits, it doesn't necessarily translate to wins and losses. There are tangible benefits, though, starting with travel.

The new home on Florida's west coast is much closer to spring training opponents compared to the Orlando-area. While central Florida used to have more teams, most of those have since moved closer to one of the state's coastlines.

"It won't be as hard a sell to get a guy to go on the road," said manager Brian Snitker. "And I don't blame them!"

The Braves will hold their first workout for pitchers and catchers on Thursday. Position players are due to report on Monday, with the first full squad workout on Tuesday.