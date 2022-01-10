Bama defense led by former Dutchtown Bulldog

When the red-and-black-clad Georgia Bulldogs play for the national championship Monday night, a guy who used to wear red and black and play for a different squad of Bulldogs, stands in their way: Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson, leading a ferocious Crimson Tide defense.

"On Saturday, everybody was like, ‘Will did a great job!’ As soon as Georgia won, they were like, 'But you know we're going for the home team,'" his mom, Tereon Anderson, told FOX 5 Sports.

Anderson learned to be tough growing up with five older sisters in Shanice, Shawnta, Chyna, Endia and Teria Anderson.

His family and upbringing shaped him into the All-American who leads college football with 17.5 sacks.

"I think some days they put the fear of God in him," joked dad Will Anderson Sr.

"We made him the man he is today. We're extremely proud," Endia Anderson said.

"To me, the world is just seeing the Will Anderson that we knew when he was in high school," Dutchtown coach Clifford Fedd told FOX 5 Sports. "So we're proud of him."

Anderson's family also says his story isn't complete without the mention of his late grandmother Betty, who helped nurture his faith and would even be known to wrestle with her grandson, more than 60 years her junior.

All that blood, though, runs deep.

AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 27: Will Anderson Jr. #31 of the Alabama Crimson Tide sacks TJ Finley #1 of the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Expand

You see, the Andersons grew up rooting for the Georgia Bulldogs.

But, the in-state team didn't offer Anderson a scholarship to the outside linebacker who now will try to wreck Georgia's championship dreams.

"I think it'll make him play even more to his potential, like, 'I'll make them see why they didn't pick me,'" his dad said.

"I think it is very important for everybody to know, there was no hard feelings," his mom told FOX 5 Sports. "It's just that this was the path for him."

There may be no hard feelings for Georgia, but Anderson is not a guy to mess with, especially on game day. As kickoff approaches, his family said he won't talk to anybody, though he did make an exception for his grandma.

Once the game is over, though, Anderson cools off and is back to being the smiling, joking brother and son they've always known.