Baltimore Ravens hire Georgia’s Monken to be offensive coordinator

Todd Monken is leaving Georgia for the NFL, having officially accepted the role of offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens.

Monken finishes a three-year stint that saw the Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships thanks to an offense that scored 38.6 points per game in 2021 and one that averaged 41.1 this past season.

"We are extremely thankful and appreciative of the three years Todd and his wife, Terri, have spent with our UGA family," said Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart. "We wish them the best as he moves on to the Ravens organization."

The 57-year-old Monken does have NFL experience as well, serving as the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons before that. He was the head coach at Southern Mississippi from 2013-15.

Monken replaces Greg Roman, whose tenure with the Ravens ended after the team averaged just 13.6 points over its final six games before losing in the wild-card round to Cincinnati. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson was injured down the stretch — and his future is uncertain because he does not have a contract for next season.

Who will replace Todd Monken as offensive coordinator for Georgia?

Georgia announced Mike Bobo will succeed Monken as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

Bobo, a native of Thomasville, Ga., who played quarterback for the Bulldogs from 1994-97, had served in the role as a quality control analyst for the Georgia offense since January 2022. He also had a 14-year stint with the Bulldogs from 2001-14 under Mark Richt as quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 14: Head Coach Mike Bobo of the Colorado State Rams on the sidelines during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

"I am excited to name Mike Bobo our next Offensive Coordinator. Mike has a decade of experience as a successful SEC play-caller and over 20 years spent at UGA, both as a player and coach," Smart said. "Mike was an excellent addition to our staff last year as an analyst, and we are looking forward to his expanded leadership on the offensive side of the ball."

Bobo spent the 2021 season as offensive coordinator at Auburn. He worked in 2020 at South Carolina as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after a five-year stint as head coach at Colorado State.

