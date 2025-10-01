Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta United unveils $25M training facility expansion

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 1, 2025 12:55pm EDT
Atlanta United
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta United held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new training facility this week.

    • Atlanta United opens $25 million training facility expansion
    • Owner Arthur Blank attends ribbon-cutting ceremony
    • New grounds position team among world’s top soccer clubs

ATLANTA - Atlanta United has unveiled a $25 million expansion of its training grounds, making it one of the most advanced facilities in global soccer.

PREVIOUS: Atlanta United announces plans to expand training facility

Owner Arthur Blank joined team executives and city leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The expanded space is designed to support both current and future players while positioning the club among the top organizations worldwide.

Team officials said the investment demonstrates a long-term commitment to player development and Atlanta’s place in international soccer.

From a studio to office space, Atlanta United FC now has a new space for its players and staff.

