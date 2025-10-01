Atlanta United unveils $25M training facility expansion
ATLANTA - Atlanta United has unveiled a $25 million expansion of its training grounds, making it one of the most advanced facilities in global soccer.
Owner Arthur Blank joined team executives and city leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The expanded space is designed to support both current and future players while positioning the club among the top organizations worldwide.
Team officials said the investment demonstrates a long-term commitment to player development and Atlanta’s place in international soccer.