Atlanta United unveils $25M training facility expansion

Atlanta United has unveiled a $25 million expansion of its training grounds, making it one of the most advanced facilities in global soccer.

Owner Arthur Blank joined team executives and city leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The expanded space is designed to support both current and future players while positioning the club among the top organizations worldwide.

Team officials said the investment demonstrates a long-term commitment to player development and Atlanta’s place in international soccer.