Atlanta United to return to individual workouts Wednesday

Atlanta United will return to individual workouts Wednesday and and Friday, with three separate sessions each day.

Each session will involve six to seven players to allow the maximum amount of space needed for players to comply with safety protocols in place. The MLS's league-wide moratorium on small group and full team training remains in place to at least Friday, May 15.

Major League Soccer announced last week that as of Wednesday, players may start training on outdoor team facility fields for voluntary individual workouts, in compliance with health and safety protocols created in consultation with medical and infectious disease experts.

Per league rules, Atlanta United said in a statement it submitted a plan to MLS outlining their health and safety protocols, including: