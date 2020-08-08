Atlanta United to resume regular season following Florida tournament

Major League Soccer said Saturday it will resume its season once the MLS is Back tournament in Florida wraps up.

The league's 26 teams will each play 18 games, with the first between FC Dallas and Nashville set for Aug. 12.

A majority of games will be played without fans because of local regulations. Atlanta United six matches in 22 days and all against regional opponents Nashville SC, Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF. Atlanta United has announced that the team's firs three home matches will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium without fans in attendance.

Atlanta United matches:

8/22 Nashville SC 7:00 p.m.

8/26 @ Inter Miami CF 8:00 p.m.

8/29 Orlando City SC 3:30 p.m.

9/2 Inter Miami CF 7:00 p.m.

9/6 @ Orlando City SC 7:30 p.m.

9/12 @ Nashville SC 8:30 p.m.

According to Atlanta United's team release: MLS plans to announce the balance of the regular season schedule by early September as the league continues to work with infectious disease experts, league and club medical personnel, and government officials in all markets in charting a course for the completion of the 2020 season.

Teams will be subject to a rigorous testing protocol and will use charter flights to travel.

MLS suspended the season on March 12 because of the pandemic after teams had played two games each.

The league has been playing the monthlong MLS is Back tournament without fans at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World.

The championship match is set for Tuesday between the Portland Timbers and Orlando City.

The group stage matches at the World Cup-style tournament counted toward the regular season. .