Atlanta United sets franchise-record winless streak

Atlanta United FC is in the midst of its worst losing skid in franchise history after a 1-0 defeat to Eastern Conference-leading New England Revolution on Saturday in Atlanta.

Gustavo Bou scored New England's only goal, which deflected off Atlanta United's George Campbell, in the 18th minute on a pass from Revolution's Adam Buksa.

Atlanta hasn't won a match since May 15 against Montreal.

Atlanta (2-4-7) is winless in its last eight matches. The next match will be nationally televised at 8 p.m. on July 21 against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

