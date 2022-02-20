Atlanta United reveals new 'Forest Kit'

article

Atlanta's Major League Soccer franchise delivered a tribute to the "City in the Forest" it calls home.

On Saturday, Atlanta United unveiled its "Forest Kit" at a special event at Piedmont Park just outside Atlanta Botanical Gardens.

"The Forest Kit serves as a symbol of the club’s commitment to environmental sustainability while paying tribute to Atlanta’s nickname of 'a city in the forest,'" a statement from the club said.

The green- and mint-colored kit is designed from 100% recycled fabric.

The two colors fuse in an abstract pattern, which the club said represents Atlanta's abundant urban tree canopy.

Inside the collar are the words "CITY IN THE FOREST," and "ATL" is featured between the shoulders.

Detail photos of the Atlanta United 2022 Forest Kit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday January 24, 2022. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United) (Provided by Atlanta United / FOX 5 Atlanta)

The event also marked the beginning of the club's partnership with Trees Atlanta, which plants trees throughout the city to create new greenspace.

"We’re excited to reveal the Forest Kit to our supporters and continue the club’s practice of taking action on values that go beyond the pitch," Atlanta United President Darren Eales said in a statement. "Entering our sixth season in MLS with increased momentum, it was important that our secondary kit made a true connection to the city while also delivering a strong message. Sustainability is a priority within the Blank Family of Businesses, and we’re thrilled to join Trees Atlanta to keep the city’s greenspace thriving."

American Family Insurance remains the club’s official kit sponsor.

The reveal kicked off a kit tour beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22 and running through early March.

