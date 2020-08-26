Atlanta United at Miami not being played

Joining a growing number of sports teams across multiple leagues across the country, Atlanta United and Inter Miami CF will not play Wednesday night in light of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., according to the Fox Sports South broadcast.

The Five Stripes later confirmed the cancellation in a team release, saying "we stand in solidarity with the Black community, with our players, our city and our fans in the fight against injustice. We must use our voices to be the change."

The team said the match was "postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date."

"We want to let all of the fans know that we made a collective decision between both lockers rooms to not play tonight to stand-up and fight for social change," midfielder Jeff Larentowicz said in a team statement.

No official statement has been given from Atlanta United or Inter Miami CF, and there is no word if or when the match will be rescheduled.

The Milwaukee Bucks were the first team to decide not to take the floor for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic. The rest of the NBA's playoff games Wednesday night were also postponed.

The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinatti Reds also decided not to play Wednesday night.