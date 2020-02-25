Atlanta United advances to CONCACAF quarters with 3-0 win over FC Motagua

Josef Martinez and Pity Martinez led Atlanta United to a 3-0 win over FC Motagua in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw on Tuesday.

Atlanta United's next opponent will be either Comunicaciones (Guatemala) or Club America (Mexico), who the Five Stripes beat in last year's Campeones Cup. That series is even heading into Wednesday night's 2nd leg.

Pity Martinez broke a scoreless tie in the 40th minute to give United at 1-0 lead. Josef Martinez netted his only goal in the 61st minute on a nifty move, scoring with speed from a difficult angle-tucking the ball inside the right post. In the 83rd minute, Pity collected a loose ball after Josef collided with Montagua's goalkeeper and deposited an easy scoring chance into the center of the goal.