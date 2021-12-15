Atlanta United 2022 regular season schedule announced

Atlanta United will play in 15 nationally televised matches in 2022, including a May 21 contest in Nashville on FOX.

The May 21 matchup with 2021 expansion side Nashville SC is the only road match that month.

The team announced Wednesday three home matches are slated to use all three levels at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, including the home opener on Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC.

Atlanta United 2022 Schedule (Dates, Opponents, Times, TV)

2/27 Sporting KC 3:00 p.m. FS1

3/5 @ Colorado Rapids 6:00 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

3/13 Charlotte FC 4:30 p.m. FS1

3/19 CF Montreal 4:00 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

4/2 @ D.C. United 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

4/9 @ Charlotte FC 3:00 p.m. ESPN

4/16 FC Cincinnati 6:00 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

4/24 @ Inter Miami CF 1:00 p.m. ESPN

4/30 @ CF Montreal 4:00 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

5/7 Chicago Fire FC 6:00 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

5/15 New England Revolution 2:00 p.m. ESPN

5/21 @ Nashville SC 7:30 p.m. FOX

5/28 Columbus Crew SC 7:00 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

6/19 Inter Miami CF 4:00 p.m. ESPN2

6/25@ Toronto FC 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

6/30 @ New York Red Bulls 8:00 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

7/3@ New York City FC (Yankee Stadium) 5:00 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

7/9 Austin FC 7:00 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

7/13 Real Salt Lake 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

7/17 Orlando City SC 3:00 p.m. ABC

7/24 @ LA Galaxy 9:30 p.m. FS1

7/30 @ Chicago Fire FC 5:00 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

8/6 Seattle Sounders 3:00 p.m. ABC

8/13 @ FC Cincinnati 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

8/17 New York Red Bulls 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

8/21 @ Columbus Crew SC 6:00 p.m. FS1

8/28 D.C. United 4:00 p.m. UNIV

8/31 @ Philadelphia Union 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

9/4 @ Portland Timbers 5:30 p.m. FOX

9/10 Toronto FC 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

9/14 @ Orlando City SC 6:00 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

9/17 Philadelphia Union 3:30 p.m. UniMas

10/1 @ New England Revolution 1:00 p.m. UniMas

10/9 New York City FC TBD BSSO/BSSE

