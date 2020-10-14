Atlanta looks to increase lead to 3 games in NLCS versus Los Angeles

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was in his normal spot in the Atlanta lineup for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night, a day after getting hit by a pitch on his right elbow.

Manager Brian Snitker said Freeman, who got hit late in Game 2, felt good after treatment overnight.

“I knew they have machines and all of that kind of stuff that they have, and they treated it pretty much all night,” Snitker said. “He feels good, so that’s a good thing.”

Edwin Ríos was in the Dodgers’ lineup for the first time in the NLCS after missing the NL Division Series with a groin injury sustained in the wild-card round. Ríos started at third base with Justin Turner serving as the designated hitter. Joc Pederson went from DH in Game 2 to left field, with AJ Pollock not in the lineup.

Johan Camargo started at third base in his 2020 postseason debut for the Braves, with Austin Riley moving to left field and Nick Markakis not in the lineup. Camargo, who was 0-for-15 batting in the 2018 NLDS for Atlanta against the Dodgers, was added to the roster Tuesday in place of Adam Duvall (left oblique injury).

Freeman, a favorite for the NL MVP Award, homered in both games as the Braves took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS. Alex Wood hit him with a pitch in the eighth inning Tuesday night.

It was the same elbow that Freeman had arthroscopic surgery on at the end of the 2019 season to remove loose bodies and clean up some bone spurs. He missed some time in spring training because of swelling in the elbow.

Here's the matchup:

Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (35-25, first in the NL East)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Julio Urias (3-0, 3.27 ERA in regular season) Atlanta: Kyle Wright (2-4, 5.21 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

NLCS: Atlanta leads the series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Wright and Atlanta will play Los Angeles in Game 3 of the NLCS.

The Braves were 19-11 on their home turf in 2020. Atlanta has a team slugging percentage of .442 this postseason, Travis d’Arnaud leads them with a mark of .654, including four extra base hits and eight RBIs.

The Dodgers went 22-8 on the road in 2020. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .347 this postseason, Max Muncy leads them with an OBP of .419 in 22 at-bats.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 76 hits and has 56 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow).

Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).

