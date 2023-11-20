Atlanta Hawks, YMCA announce transformative jersey patch partnership

article

In a significant collaboration, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta and the Atlanta Hawks have unveiled a multi-year partnership, marking the Y as the Official Jersey Patch Partner of the Atlanta Hawks.

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta, a stalwart in the community since 1858 with 35 locations across the metro area, will join forces with the Atlanta Hawks to enhance community well-being through various initiatives.

The partnership will focus on increasing access to youth sports, particularly basketball, with plans for major community programs aimed at fostering healthier lives for Atlantans.

Lauren Koontz, President and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, expressed gratitude, stating, "Together we can increase access and involvement and provide the opportunity for more people to discover their potential and thrive."

The collaboration extends beyond the basketball court, with Hawks players and staff actively participating in the YMCA's youth programming, creating inspirational content and sharing personal stories.

The Hawks will also support the Y in causes such as urgent community needs, social responsibility, and promoting inclusive communities with strong Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) values.

Steve Koonin, CEO of Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena, remarked, "At our core, we are a community asset, and we are honored to partner with such an esteemed global organization with a strong local presence."

The Atlanta Hawks, committed to positively impacting lives since 2015, have undertaken numerous court renovations and established State Farm Good Neighbor Clubs throughout greater Atlanta.

The partnership will see the iconic 'Y' logo featured on all Hawks uniforms, including the College Park Skyhawks and Hawks Talon GC, the organization’s NBA G League and NBA 2K League affiliates.

The new jerseys will debut during the In-Season Tournament game against the Indiana Pacers at State Farm Arena.

Jeff Beckham, Chair of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta Board of Directors, emphasized the joint mission to increase access and opportunity for youth, families, and seniors.

This transformative partnership aims to leverage the Hawks' reach and platforms to enhance fundraising and programming resources, serving more people across Atlanta.