Atlanta Hawks player Dejounte Murray takes time to meet fan

Over the years, local professional athletes in the Atlanta metro area have been actively engaged in acts of kindness, such as food giveaways and shopping sprees, giving back to the community. However, sometimes a simple act, like meeting a fan, can create a lasting memory.

Atlanta Hawks player Dejounte Murray took a moment to connect with a fan named Jackson before their game at State Farm Arena last night. The team shared a heartwarming video capturing the encounter.

Despite facing medical struggles for a while, Jackson was well enough to attend the game and had the opportunity to meet his favorite player, Dejounte Murray.

The Atlanta Hawks went on to win the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a final score of 141 to 138