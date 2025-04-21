Atlanta Hawks parts ways with General Manager Landry Fields

article

The Brief The Atlanta Hawks have parted ways with General Manager Landry Fields after three seasons and limited playoff success. Assistant GM Onsi Saleh, formerly with the Golden State Warriors, will take over as the new GM. The team has hired Sportsology Group to lead a search for a new President of Basketball Operations.



The Atlanta Hawks have announced that they are parting ways with General Manager Landry Fields after three seasons in the role, according to Basket News.

Fields, who joined the organization in 2020 as assistant GM and was promoted to general manager ahead of the 2022–23 season, oversaw a roster that made the playoffs just once during his tenure. The team failed to qualify for the postseason in the last two seasons, most recently falling to the Miami Heat in this year’s play-in tournament.

The Hawks have named assistant GM Onsi Saleh as Fields' replacement. Saleh, a former executive with the Golden State Warriors, joined Atlanta’s front office last offseason.

In addition to the leadership change, the Hawks announced they have retained Sportsology Group to lead the search for a new President of Basketball Operations.

Before entering the front office, Fields played five seasons in the NBA with the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors.