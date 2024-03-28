Atlanta Hawks honor 200 military members at 8th annual event

For the eighth consecutive year, the Atlanta Hawks teamed up with Crown Royal to pay tribute to active and retired military members and their guests at the club’s annual Crowning Courage event. In a heartwarming gesture of appreciation, Hawks’ season ticket members generously donated their courtside and club seats to over 200 veterans and their companions to enjoy the Hawks’ game against Portland.

Prior to the game, a private reception was hosted by the Hawks and Crown Royal for the special guests of the night, along with Hawks season ticket members. The event was graced by Atlanta Hawks Principal Owner Jami Gertz and Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins, who greeted the attendees before the night's festivities began.

"We are honored to welcome these brave individuals and their families to our eighth annual Crowning Courage event," expressed Atlanta Hawks Principal Owner Jami Gertz. "Their courage, selflessness, and service are deeply admired, and we are privileged to provide them with an exceptional evening at a Hawks game."

Military personnel received custom 'Crowning Courage' pullover jackets and bucket hats as tokens of appreciation. The keynote address was delivered by General (R) Paul Funk II, a decorated military leader with a remarkable career spanning six combat deployments and numerous accolades.

A special gallery was dedicated to African American Vietnam veterans, highlighting their powerful stories deserving of recognition. As a finale to the evening, Crown Royal surprised a deserving veteran with a "This Deserves a Crown with Kane Brown" Super VIP Experience at an upcoming show at the State Farm Arena on June 8, 2024.

Pre-game festivities included a stirring color guard presentation and a rendition of the national anthem by retired United States Marine Corps veteran Mike Reheuser. The spectacle continued with a demonstration by a team of Army Rangers rappelling down to the court, symbolizing the spirit of service and sacrifice.

During halftime, the United States Air Force (USAF) Band of the West delivered a memorable performance, showcasing their talents to both military and civilian audiences. Additionally, fans had the opportunity to participate in Crown Royal’s Purple Bag Project, assembling care packages to be sent to active-duty service members overseas.

Since 2016, the Hawks and Crown Royal have honored over 1,000 military personnel at the Crowning Courage event. To secure tickets for upcoming games throughout the season, visit Hawks.com/tickets.



