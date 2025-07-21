Atlanta Falcons Training Camp tickets being snapped up quickly; how to get yours

article

The Brief Complimentary tickets for the first three open practice sessions of the Atlanta Falcons training camp were quickly claimed due to limited capacity at IBM Performance Field. Free tickets are required for all guests attending the training camp and can be reserved at AtlantaFalcons.com/Training-Camp; remaining dates are expected to reach full attendance. For those unable to secure tickets for certain dates, FOX 5 News and the FOX Local app offer alternative ways to catch the action.



It could be one of the hottest days of the year, but it is beginning to feel a little more like fall, especially in Flowery Branch.

The Atlanta Falcons sold out for the first weekend of training camp.

What we know:

It took almost no time at all for the complimentary tickets for the first three open practice sessions to be snatched up.

The capacity is limited at IBM Performance Field, so the Falcons offer free tickets to all guests attending training camp.

What you can do:

Tickets are required for all guests attending training camp and can be reserved for free at AtlantaFalcons.com/Training-Camp. Capacity is limited, and remaining dates are expected to reach full attendance. These sessions will fill up quickly.

What's next:

If you did not get tickets for July 24, July 26, and July 27, but still want to check out some of the action, make sure to watch FOX 5 News or download the FOX Local app. FOX 5 Atlanta is the

Dig deeper:

Tickers are still available for the following dates for the 2025 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at IBM Performance Field:

(All practices begin at 9:30 a.m. unless noted)

Tuesday, July 29

Thursday, July 31

Monday, August 4

Tuesday, August 5

Wednesday, August 6

Monday, August 11

Wednesday, August 13 – Joint Practice with Tennessee Titans (9:40 a.m.)