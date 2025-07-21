Atlanta Falcons Training Camp tickets being snapped up quickly; how to get yours
ATLANTA - It could be one of the hottest days of the year, but it is beginning to feel a little more like fall, especially in Flowery Branch.
The Atlanta Falcons sold out for the first weekend of training camp.
What we know:
It took almost no time at all for the complimentary tickets for the first three open practice sessions to be snatched up.
The capacity is limited at IBM Performance Field, so the Falcons offer free tickets to all guests attending training camp.
What you can do:
Tickets are required for all guests attending training camp and can be reserved for free at AtlantaFalcons.com/Training-Camp. Capacity is limited, and remaining dates are expected to reach full attendance. These sessions will fill up quickly.
What's next:
If you did not get tickets for July 24, July 26, and July 27, but still want to check out some of the action, make sure to watch FOX 5 News or download the FOX Local app.
Dig deeper:
Tickers are still available for the following dates for the 2025 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at IBM Performance Field:
(All practices begin at 9:30 a.m. unless noted)
- Tuesday, July 29
- Thursday, July 31
- Monday, August 4
- Tuesday, August 5
- Wednesday, August 6
- Monday, August 11
- Wednesday, August 13 – Joint Practice with Tennessee Titans (9:40 a.m.)
The Source: The Atlanta Falcons provided the details for this article.