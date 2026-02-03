Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta Falcons formally introducing new GM on Tuesday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 3, 2026 7:46am EST
Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham speaks about the upcoming NFL draft on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Halas Hall. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Falcons will formally introduce their new general manager
    • Ian Cunningham comes to Atlanta from the Chicago Bears
    • News conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons are set to formally introduce their new general manager just days after announcing the hire.

What we know:

The team plans to present Ian Cunningham at a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday. Cunningham comes to Atlanta from the Chicago Bears organization and is a Georgia native.

PREVIOUS STORY: Atlanta Falcons set to hire Ian Cunningham as new general manager

Ahead of the introduction, Cunningham made an initial visit to the Falcons’ headquarters in Flowery Branch, where Falcons president of football Matt Ryan toured him through the facilities. The team has said Ryan and Cunningham will lead the franchise’s front office moving forward.

Coverage of the news conference is expected to air on FOX 5 Atlanta, with additional reporting available online and on the FOX Local app.

The Source

  • Information provided by Atlanta Falcons. 

