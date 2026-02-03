Atlanta Falcons formally introducing new GM on Tuesday

article

The Atlanta Falcons are set to formally introduce their new general manager just days after announcing the hire.

What we know:

The team plans to present Ian Cunningham at a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday. Cunningham comes to Atlanta from the Chicago Bears organization and is a Georgia native.

Ahead of the introduction, Cunningham made an initial visit to the Falcons’ headquarters in Flowery Branch, where Falcons president of football Matt Ryan toured him through the facilities. The team has said Ryan and Cunningham will lead the franchise’s front office moving forward.

Coverage of the news conference is expected to air on FOX 5 Atlanta, with additional reporting available online and on the FOX Local app.