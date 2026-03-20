Late-night fire damages trailers behind Goodwill store in SW Atlanta

The Brief Fire damaged two trailers behind a Goodwill store in southwest Atlanta Flames broke out around 10:30 p.m. on Metropolitan Parkway Cause of the fire remains under investigation



A late-night fire damaged two trailers behind a Goodwill store in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Crews were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. along Metropolitan Parkway near Langford Parkway and the Downtown Connector. Officials say the flames broke out behind the store and quickly spread to two storage trailers.

The heat from the fire was intense enough to melt parts of the trailers and cause damage to the side of the building.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.