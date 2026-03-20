Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of north Fulton County

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The Brief Boil water advisory issued after water main break in Roswell Advisory impacts limited area near Swaybranch Drive Residents urged to boil water or use bottled water



A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of north Fulton County following a water main break in Roswell, officials said.

What we know:

The break happened Friday near Warsaw Road and Holcomb Bridge Road, impacting a limited area within about a quarter-mile radius, including the Swaybranch Drive area.

County officials say the break may have caused low water pressure, increasing the risk of possible contamination. As a precaution, residents in the affected area are urged to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, cooking and food preparation.

Fulton County has started water testing in the area, and the advisory will remain in place until officials determine the water is safe.

Health officials recommend bringing water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use. Boiled or bottled water should also be used for brushing teeth, making ice and preparing baby formula.

Officials say customers will be notified once the advisory is lifted.