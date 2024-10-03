Atlanta Falcons' fans among the most foul-mouthed in nation

article

A recent study by FlashPicks has ranked Atlanta Falcons fans among the most foul-mouthed in the NFL.

The study analyzed Reddit data for all 32 NFL teams, calculating the number of swear words posted by each fanbase.

According to the findings, Falcons fans ranked seventh on the list, scoring 6.7 out of 10. A hefty 192 curse words were posted in the Falcons' Reddit fan forum over the last year, according to FlashPicks.

Topping the rankings were fans of the Las Vegas Raiders, followed by the Houston Texans in second place.

The Detroit Lions secured third, with the Washington Commanders in fourth, and the Miami Dolphins rounding out the top five.

The Falcons' rivals, the New Orleans Saints, ranked 18th for the most foul-mouthed fanbase, with a score of 3.8 out of 10 (140 curse words from their 168,800 fans on their subreddit).

Fans of the Saints and Falcons do share one thing in common – their favorite curse word, the "F-word."

The "F-word" is also the favorite curse word of Las Vegas Raiders fans, who additionally use "dmn," "as," and "h*ll" more than any other fanbase in the NFL.