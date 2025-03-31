Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy begins rehab with Gwinnett Stripers

article

Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy will get to play ball once again after a ribcage fracture.

What we know:

We have word from the Gwinnett Stripers that Murphy, 30, will play in their Opening Day game on April 1 against the Nashville Sounds at Coolray Field.

This isn't Murphy's first go-round with the Stripers. Last season, he played four games for the Minor League club while rehabbing a strained left oblique muscle.

He won't be alone. Atlanta Braves right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider also began his second rehab with the team after UCL surgery. He'll make an appearance during Friday's game at 7:05 p.m.

Murphy's debut game starts at 4:05 p.m. Tickets for the Opening Day series are available here.