Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy begins rehab with Gwinnett Stripers
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy will get to play ball once again after a ribcage fracture.
What we know:
We have word from the Gwinnett Stripers that Murphy, 30, will play in their Opening Day game on April 1 against the Nashville Sounds at Coolray Field.
This isn't Murphy's first go-round with the Stripers. Last season, he played four games for the Minor League club while rehabbing a strained left oblique muscle.
He won't be alone. Atlanta Braves right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider also began his second rehab with the team after UCL surgery. He'll make an appearance during Friday's game at 7:05 p.m.
Murphy's debut game starts at 4:05 p.m. Tickets for the Opening Day series are available here.
The Source: The Gwinnett Stripers provided information about Atlanta Braves' catcher Sean Murphy and pitcher Spencer Strider.