Atlanta Braves announce 2022 regular season schedule; Opening Day at Truist Park set for April 7

Atlanta Braves fans know exactly when to look forward to certain matchups for the 2022 season.

The Braves open the season with six games on the road — a four-game series in Miami, followed by two games in Queens, New York, against the Mets. Opening Day at Truist Park is set for Thursday, April 7, against the Cincinnati Reds.

Interleague play series will showcase National League East teams against the American League West and a rivalry series against the Boston Red Sox. Atlanta will host inter-league play series against the Red Sox on May 10 and 11, Oakland on June 7 and 8, the Los Angeles Angels from July 22-24 and the Houston Astros from Aug. 19-21. Atlanta will not host the Seattle Mariners or Texas Rangers in 2022.

Truist Park will host series against marquee National League West opponents, including three games against both the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres and a four against the San Francisco Giants.

Major League Baseball teams released their master 2022 schedules on Wednesday afternoon. The season begins on March 31.

The projected times for first pitches have not been announced. There are also no confirmed schedules for 2022 Spring Training.

The MLB All-Star Game is set for Dodger Stadium on July 19.

The final day of the 2022 regular season on Sunday, Oct. 2

Home games by month : Home games by division : Home games pre/post All-Star Game:

April – 13 National League East – 37 Pre - 51

May – 15 National League Central – 18 Post - 30

June – 13 National League West – 16

July – 16 American League East – 2

August – 11 American League West—8

September/October – 13

