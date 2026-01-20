Andruw Jones elected to Hall of Fame: Defensive legend completes historic voting climb

article

The Brief Andruw Jones was elected to the Hall of Fame with 78.4% of the vote in his ninth year. Jones completed a historic climb after debuting with only 7.3% support on the 2018 ballot. The 10-time Gold Glove winner holds the highest defensive WAR among all outfielders in major league history.



Andruw Jones, the defensive wizard who redefined center field for a generation, was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday in his ninth year of eligibility, completing a historic climb from the margins of the ballot to Cooperstown.

What we know:

Jones received 333 of 425 votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, finishing with 78.4%—well above the 75% threshold required for induction. He was elected alongside fellow center fielder Carlos Beltrán, who received 84.2% in his fourth year on the ballot.

For Jones, the election marks the culmination of one of the most dramatic rises in the history of the voting process. When he debuted on the ballot in 2018, he received just 7.3% of the vote, narrowly avoiding falling off the list entirely.

A 10-time Gold Glove winner, Jones was the defensive anchor of the Atlanta Braves’ dynasty. His 24.4 defensive Wins Above Replacement (WAR) ranks first among outfielders in major league history. He combined that elite glove with 434 career home runs, including a major-league-leading 51 in 2005.

Jones’ candidacy gained significant momentum over the last three years as voters increasingly prioritized advanced defensive metrics. He jumped from 58.1% in 2023 to 66.2% last year, before finally clearing the hurdle Tuesday.

Jones is the first Curacao-born player to be elected to the Hall of Fame. His career, which began with two home runs in his first two World Series at-bats as a 19-year-old in 1996, spanned 17 seasons with the Braves, Dodgers, Rangers, White Sox, and Yankees.

What they're saying:

"It’s been a long journey, but a rewarding one," Jones said during a conference call. "You just want your work to be recognized, especially the work on the defensive side."

"He made the hardest position in the outfield look like he was taking a stroll in the park," said former Braves manager Bobby Cox. "There was no one better."

Dig deeper:

Beltrán, meanwhile, crossed the finish line after falling just 19 votes short a year ago. A nine-time All-Star, Beltrán’s election comes despite his central role in the Houston Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal, an issue that contributed to his 46.5% debut in 2023.

What's next:

The pair will be inducted in Cooperstown, New York, on July 26, joining second baseman Jeff Kent, who was voted in last month by the contemporary era committee.