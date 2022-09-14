Atlanta Motor Speedway adding night NASCAR race in 2023

For the first time in 9 years, Atlanta Motor Speedway will host a night race in 2023 as one of its 2 NASCAR races.

Officials with Atlanta Motor Speedway and NASCAR made the announcement Wednesday

The announcement means AMS will have 2 major racing weekends in 2023, with the Ambetter Health 400 on March 19 and the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart on July 9.

Track officials say the Ambetter 400 will be one of the most anticipated events of the 2023 season, after this year’s race saw a record 46 lead changes.

Thanks to the event’s success, the NASCAR Cup Series will return to Atlanta for a July night race with the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart.

"After all the excitement we saw on the track and the fun we had off the track, I’m thrilled to invite fans back for the Ambetter Health 400 in March," said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. "Equally as exciting is being able to deliver what our fans have been asking for in July: NASCAR action under the lights during the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart. It’s going to be a year of live entertainment at its best! Our team is already hard at work to ensure both events are packed with unforgettable experiences for our fans."

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will also race under the lights in the Alsco Uniforms 250 on Saturday, July 8. The 2023 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend will be the first to feature night races at AMS since 2014.

Atlanta’s NASCAR Doubleheader returns on Saturday, March 18, with the Fr8 208 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race and the RAPTOR 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, March 18. Since 2015 the doubleheader has been a fan favorite, delivering two exciting NASCAR races with just one ticket during the spring race weekend.

Tickets and camping accommodations for all five NASCAR races are available now. For more information on the Ambetter Health 400 and Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway, visit www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.