AJC Peachtree Road Race women's wheelchair division winner sets course record

The winner of the AJC Peachtree Road race women's wheelchair division made history, setting a course record by 14 seconds.

Susannah Scaroni finished the annual Atlanta 10K in 21:14, earning a $53,000 prize.

"It feels really exciting," Scaroni said. "I just really was happy. … And $53,000 extra is nice."

Scaronia returned to Atlanta for the first time since 2019.

Scaroni is a Paralympian from Champaign, Illinois. She hails from the University of Illinois program, like several athletes at Monday's race.

In the men's wheelchair division, Maryland's Daniel Romanchuk won for the fifth consecutive year, finishing in 18:38. His time was tied for third-fastest in Peachtree Road Race history.

About 50,000 people participated in the 2022 edition of the race. It began on a humid Independence Day with temperatures in the mid-70s.