A look at Dante Fowler's journey to Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons want more sacks in 2020. The Falcons took down opposing quarterbacks just 28 times last season, the second fewest sacks by a team in the National Football League.

That’s why Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff signed Dante Fowler Jr. this offseason. Fowler posted a career high 11.5 sacks to go along with 58 tackles, and 16 tackles for loss for the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, and Fowler believes he’s just getting started.

“Literally last year was my first year starting. I like to say I was a rookie last year,” Fowler said. “It’s my first year, so I feel good. I know what my expectations are, I know what I’m going to do, and I’m just ready to rock with my boys.”

Unexpected Rookie Season

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: Dante Fowler Jr. #56 of the Jacksonville Jaguars tries to rally the crowd against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on September 23, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Fowler entered the NFL surrounded by high expectations. He was a first team All-SEC selection in 2014, after putting together 60 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks for the Florida Gators. Fowler chose to leave school early, and the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him third overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

But, on the first day of rookie minicamp, Fowler tore his ACL and missed the entire season. His remaining three years in Jacksonville were a bit rocky, with incidents off-the-field causing a rift between Fowler and the Jaguars.

While Fowler showed some flashes of greatness in 2017, he never truly reached his potential in Jacksonville, and in 2018 he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

A New Opportunity

Fowler’s career took a turn for the better once he arrived in LA. The Rams moved him to outside linebacker, and Fowler helped the team make a Super Bowl run. His hit on New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in overtime of the 2018 NFC Championship Game, forced an interception, that eventually helped set up the Rams game-winning field goal, clinching a Super Bowl berth for LA.

Fowler earned a one-year extension going into the 2019 season, and he made the most of it. His 11.5 sacks made him a valuable commodity this offseason, and it’s no surprise that Atlanta went after Fowler.

Dimitroff got to see just how good Fowler was when he sacked Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan three times in Atlanta’s loss to LA on Oct. 21, 2019.

Fowler said his success was a result of changing his mindset and carrying himself like a professional.

“Just make the most out of your opportunities, and don’t take anything for granted,” he said. “That’s something I did in Jacksonville, and I had to learn from that. Took me a long time, and I was finally able to get a second chance, and I never looked back. I just took it and ran with it.”

What to expect from Fowler in 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Dante Fowler #56 of the Los Angeles Rams attempts to tackle Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints during the second half in the game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, C Expand

Fowler has a close relationship with Falcons head coach Dan Quinn. Quinn recruited and coached Fowler at Florida and understands how to use him effectively. That means allowing Fowler to play as a stand-up rusher, along with a traditional hand in the dirt defensive end role.

It’s clear, last season’s performance has Fowler feeling confident. He’s looking to break the NFL’s individual sack record of 22.5 sacks.

"The goal is to break Michael Strahan's record," Fowler told reporters after signing with the Falcons. “That's the goal. You have to put a lot of work in, though."

If Fowler comes even close to that goal, the Falcons defensive line, which also features All-Pro defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, should be one of the top pass-rushing units in the NFL.