5 Falcons to watch going into the 2020 season

The Atlanta Falcons are less than a week away from kicking off the 2020 season against the Seattle Seahawks.

After a 7-9 finish in 2019, the Dirty Birds hope the addition of some fresh talent, along with the development of young players will end the team's two-year playoff drought.

Here are five Falcons to watch closely as the season opener approaches:

No. 5: LB Foye Oluokun

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 28: Atlanta Falcons Linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (54) reacts after recovering an onside kick during the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints on November 28, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ge

Oluokun is tasked with replacing DeVondre Campbell who led the Falcons with 223 tackles over the last two seasons. Campbell was also great in matchups against tight ends.

Oluokun should be able to make up for Campbell's loss, however, because of his experience playing defensive back for most of his college career at Yale, and we've seen flashes of that ability early in his NFL career.

Now, Oluokun just needs to put together the great play we've seen from him in spurts, whether that was his rookie season when he finished second on the team with 91 tackles or in a couple of games last season when Pro Football Focus graded him as the best defender on the team.

No. 4: TE Hayden Hurst

Baltimore Ravens' Hayden Hurst, right, outruns Buffalo Bills' Micah Hyde (23), left, to score on a 61-yard touchdown catch and run in the third quarter on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Ravens defeated the Bills 24-17

Hurst got lost in the Baltimore Ravens three-man tight end rotation for the first couple of years of his NFL career. A foot injury early in his rookie season also caused him to fall behind, and the Ravens run-first system didn't help showcase Hurst's pass-catching skill set.

Now in Atlanta with the league's most pass-happy offense, Hust should have a breakout season with his great hands, and impressive speed for his size.

No. 3: OL Matt Hennessy

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 28: Offensive lineman Matt Hennessy of Temple runs a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

If you've kept up with our coverage of the Falcons on Fox 5, you've heard all about Hennessy.

The Falcons drafted Hennessy as the eventual successor to Alex Mack at center, but he's been running with the first team at left guard since the third day of camp.

Hennessy's high IQ has been praised by teammates and coaches, and his body of work in college and ability to block on the move seems to be a great fit for the Falcons wide zone scheme.

Now we'll see just how quickly Hennessy can adapt to the pro level, and if he does, this Falcons offensive line that's finally healthy should be a much-improved unit.

No. 2: CB AJ Terrell

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 13: A.J. Terrell #8 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates a defensive stop against the LSU Tigers during the College Football Playoff National Championship held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, L

The Falcons drafted Terrell 16th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft to replace Desmond Trufant at cornerback, and so far it seems to be a great move.

Terrell came into training camp hungry, wanting to prove himself, and as defensive backs coach Joe Whitt recently said "like a sponge."

Terrell has shown some great flashes going up against Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley in camp, and if he continues to develop at the rate the coaches are seeing, the Falcons secondary should be much improved from a season ago.

No. 1: Todd Gurley

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Santa Clara, Californ

No other player will be watched as closely as Gurley will be for the Falcons this year, because of the chronic left knee injury that saw Gurley's production drop for the LA Rams in 2019.

Things do seem to be going well for Gurley in Flowery Branch, however. The Falcons have Gurley on a load management plan, and the former NFL touchdowns leader seems to be responding well, as he's shown the same vision, speed, and cutback ability that made him a household name just a few seasons ago.

Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter is reportedly eyeing 15-25 touches a game for Gurley this season, so it will be interesting to see how Gurley takes advantage of those runs, especially as the season goes on.

Atlanta kicks off the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Fox 5.