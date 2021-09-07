1991 Atlanta Falcons: The rudest team in NFL history

The year is 1991 and the Atlanta Falcons are in their first postseason in nine years, led by coach Jerry Glanville. The rudest team in NFL history was set to play in the Superdome against their heated division rival, the New Orleans Saints. Thirty years later, members of the team reunited to relive that fateful night in the bayou.

"The players, by the way, were so good, everybody thought I could coach," coach Jerry Glanville told FOX 5 Sports. "The players were something special."

Chris Miller, Robert Lyles, Jesse Tuggle, Mike Haynes and Jerry Glanville of the 1991 Falcons team came together for a Falcons 30th Anniversary Special to reminisce on one of the organization's most memorable seasons.

"We had some moments where it was a lot of fun and funny watching ourselves play as young men, and now we look back and say, ‘you know what, you appreciate it more the older you get,’" Jessie Tuggle said. "You understand that when you are in the moment, we were all 24-25 years old, in the moment and we were making history.

"That particular moment, that 1991 season, I think changed all our lives."

Their first time together in more than 25 years, the four Falcons laughed and learned by watching game film of their playoff victory over the New Orleans Saints. It was the Falcons' first postseason win in over 10 years at the time.

"It's different when you watch with the guys because I get to hear their stories about how they viewed it from and that they get to see it from my perspective," Tuggle said. "Overall, we all knew that season was special, and it sort of changed the whole culture of the Atlanta Falcons here in Atlanta."

Celebrating with the likes of Evander Holyfield and MC Hammer in the locker room after games, the 1991 team certainly did it their own way. But Coach Glanville still says their success came down to one thing,

"Your relationships and the feelings you had when you were all on the same team 30 years later don't go away," Glanville said. "The feeling everybody had 30 years ago about each other is still there. And that will be there. We'll all take that with us wherever we go."