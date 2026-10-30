What airs on 'Portia' this week?

Are you looking for genuine conversations, empowering stories, and real talk that speaks to your heart? Look no further than The Portia Show, hosted by the dynamic and beloved Portia Bruner.

Whether she’s discussing the complexities of relationships, exploring holistic wellness and beauty hacks, or sharing incredible stories of resilience, Portia brings warmth, authenticity, and actionable advice to the screen every single day.

With such impactful topics—ranging from "Feeling Good After 40" to important discussions on mental health and "Black Love"—you don't want to miss a single episode.

Here is a look at some upcoming shows:

NOVEMBER 2nd thru NOVEMBER 6th

Monday, November 2nd

GOING BEYOND REASONABLE DOUBT

Award-winning actress Emayatzy Corinealdi stops by to discuss starring as brilliant defense attorney Jax Stewart in Hulu's hit legal drama "Reasonable Doubt." She opens up about her journey to Hollywood success, playing her own agent to land early roles, and how she balances the demands of her thriving career with motherhood.

Tuesday, November 3rd

THE TRUTH ABOUT GLP-1S

Portia dives deep into the world's most popular weight-loss trend: GLP-1s! A physician breaks down the science and her 15-year journey on the medication, a mother-daughter duo open up about their real-life results, and a nutritionist dishes on how to eat to keep the weight off for good.

Wednesday, November 4th

BLACK MEN IN FASHION

Creative director Derek Blanks and plus-size fashion model Cameron Boyland join Portia to discuss breaking barriers, redefining body positivity, and changing the narrative for Black men in the fashion industry.

Thursday, November 5th

THE ART OF AGING

Three ladies join Portia to discuss the art of aging. Together they share their routines, and honest opinions about how society labels women as they age.

Later, the ladies reveal how old they are in a fun runway show.

Friday, November 6th

FULFILLING A FAMILY LEGACY

Filmmakers David Greaves and Liani Greaves discuss bringing their father and grandfather's historic documentary "Once Upon a Time in Harlem" to light after more than 50 years. This three-generation legacy project captures rare 1972 footage of legendary figures from the Harlem Renaissance.

NOVEMBER 9th thru NOVEMBER 13th

Monday, November 9th

RADICAL REHAB FOR CHEATERS

Relationship expert Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson from OWN’s "Put A Ring On It: Cheathab" stops by to share the ins and outs of radical honesty. Together, they unpack how radical honesty forces cheaters to make a choice. Plus, they dive into some of the most explosive moments and the feedback from fans online.

Tuesday, November 10th

WHAT I WISH I KNEW WITH REESA TEESA

Online sensation turned author, Reesa Teesa, shares what life has been like after her viral 50-part series "Who TF Did I Marry". Reesa sets the record straight from a lot of online misconceptions and dishes on the new business developments with her book, and a tv series.

Wednesday, November 11th

THE GROWN WOMAN GETAWAY

Travel curator Jamila Crawford Pécou and entertainment attorney Lisa Bonner share insider tips on how to turn your next getaway into a luxury experience.

From navigating solo adventures to cultivating meaningful friendships around the globe, they show women how to travel the world in style, comfort, and luxury.

Thursday, November 12th

THE POWER OF A SECOND OPINION

After facing misdiagnoses and overlooked symptoms, cancer survivors Paris Murphy and Javalle McAllister share why being your own health advocate is vital. Plus, board-certified gynecologist Dr. Julianne Adams Birt offers essential advice on speaking up, getting a second opinion, and taking charge of your care.

Friday, November 13th

CELEBRATING GREATNESS WITH KEM

R&B singer KEM sits down with Portia to discuss his new project "Alkemy," a powerful tribute to Al Jarreau, and his journey as an independent artist. Plus, he opens up about his growing family and getting a street named after him in Detroit!

So, where exactly can you tune in? Here is your official guide to watching The Portia Show!

Catch the Live Broadcast

The premier destination to watch The Portia Show is right on your television! You can join Portia and her incredible guests weekdays at 1 p.m. ET on FOX 5 Atlanta. It’s the perfect midday boost of positivity, offering a much-needed break in your day filled with uplifting and thought-provoking conversations.

Stream It Digitally

Not near a TV at 1 p.m.? FOX 5 Atlanta makes it incredibly easy to take Portia with you wherever you go so you never miss out on the conversation.

FOX 5 Atlanta Website

Head over to the official Portia Show page on fox5atlanta.com to stream live broadcasts. You can also browse through their extensive video archive to catch up on recent segments you might have missed, like "Love and Gains," "Male Postpartum," and "Real Talk with Mimi Faust."

FOX LOCAL & Mobile Apps

Download the free FOX 5 Atlanta mobile app on your smartphone or tablet, or get the FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV to stream live programming and access on-demand segments completely free.

Join the Conversation

The show doesn't stop when the hour is up! You can keep the conversation going by following Portia Bruner on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Engage with the daily topics, get behind-the-scenes glimpses, and connect with a community that loves real talk just as much as you do.

Don't miss out on the laughter, the lessons, and the love. Set your alarms and get ready to be inspired!