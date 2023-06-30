Zoo Atlanta closing early Friday due to heat

article

Zoo Atlanta announced it will close early Friday, June 30 due to heat.

Gates will close at 2 p.m. with the grounds closing at 3:30 p.m.

Friday is set to be the hottest day of 2023 so far this year. According to the FOX 5 Storm Team, temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-90s.

When factoring in the humidity, the heat index will top 100 F. Elevated heat index values will range between 100 F and 110 F across northern portions of Georgia.

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.

When heat index values exceed 90 F your health can be impacted. The higher the number, the more serious the impacts become.