The heat is on: Georgia to experience hottest day of 2023 Friday

The saying "It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity" doesn’t apply as Georgians head into a long holiday weekend. That’s because both will apply.

Friday will be the hottest day of 2023 so far this year. Temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-90s.

When factoring in the humidity, the heat index will top 100. Elevated heat index values will range between 100 and 110 degrees across northern portions of Georgia.

KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST BY DOWNLOADING THE FREE FOX 5 STORM TEAM APP AND FOLLOWING @FOX5STORMTEAM ON TWITTER

Isolated to scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible each day until Monday. Some of those storms could turn severe with damaging wind gusts, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall being the primary hazards.

The heat index will approach Heat Advisory criteria on Saturday.

HEAT NO. 1 CAUSE OF WEATHER-RELATED DEATHS AND ILLNESSES IN U.S.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

HOW TO KEEP YOUR COOL UNDER THE HOT GEORGIA SUN

The remainder of the Independence Day holiday weekend will be characterized by summery conditions with heat and late-day storms.

Anyone spending time outdoor should make sure to stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothing, and take plenty of rest in the shade.