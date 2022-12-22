Zoo Atlanta closes, 'IllumiNights' canceled to protect animals during dangerously cold temperatures

article

Zoo Atlanta is closing on Friday and Saturday as temperatures in North Georgia are expected to drop to dangerously cold levels.

In a statement, officials said Zoo Atlanta prioritizes the safety of its animals. Animal Care Teams are executing plans to protect animals from extreme conditions. Each species has temperature guidelines depending on its native habitat.

Some animals will be moved inside or given access to heat, nesting or burrowing materials. Members of the Animal Care Team will be at the zoo while it's closed.

"As always, the Zoo’s Animal Care Teams monitor weather forecasts well in advance, and preparedness protocols exist to ensure that animal safety is always protected."

The Zoo is contacting guests who bought tickets to "IllumiNights: A Chinese Lantern Festival" about rescheduling.

The Zoo is annually closed on Christmas Day.