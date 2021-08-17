9-year-old boy missing for hours after leaving Atlanta home

article

Police are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy who ran away from home in southwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says 9-year-old Zion Alexander ran out of his home on the 100 block of Moury Avenue at around 10 p.m. Monday after arguing with his mother. That was the last time his family saw him

The missing boy is described as being 4-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of around 90 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair done in a short, aqua-colored afro.

At the time he left his house, police say Alexander was not wearing a shirt, and just had on a pair of shorts and orange sneakers.

If you have any information that could help in the search for Alexander, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

