9-year-old boy missing for hours after leaving Atlanta home

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from TUE 3:48 AM EDT until TUE 1:00 PM EDT, Clarke County, Clayton County, Cobb County, Coweta County, DeKalb County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Hall County, Oconee County, Spalding County, Upson County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County, Walton County, Clarke County, Meriwether County, Lamar County
7
Tornado Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM EDT, Oconee County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 4:48 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 5:00 PM EDT, Madison County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 8:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 6:45 AM EDT, Oconee County, Morgan County, Greene County

9-year-old boy missing for hours after leaving Atlanta home

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Zion Alexander (Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy who ran away from home in southwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says 9-year-old Zion Alexander ran out of his home on the 100 block of Moury Avenue at around 10 p.m. Monday after arguing with his mother. That was the last time his family saw him

The missing boy is described as being 4-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of around 90 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair done in a short, aqua-colored afro.

At the time he left his house, police say Alexander was not wearing a shirt, and just had on a pair of shorts and orange sneakers.

If you have any information that could help in the search for Alexander, please call the Atlanta Police Department. 

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.