Police searching for a missing 26-year-old Atlanta man

article

Police in Atlanta are searching for a missing 26-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Zhaku Jahwan Khaliyfat was last seen at his father's home located in the 2700 block of Pharr Road NE, the Atlanta Police Department said.

He is described by police as being 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Police said he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS