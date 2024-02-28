Zaxby's bringing back milkshakes after 7 years, but only to middle Georgia

Athens-based Zaxby's is reintroducing a menu item, but there's a catch – it will only be available in middle Georgia.

The fast-food chain took to their Facebook page on Monday to share a picture celebrating Macon. In the photo, individuals can be seen holding a blurred item.

The announcement was further emphasized by a video released by Visit Macon yesterday, highlighting the return of milkshakes to Zaxby's in the Middle Georgia region.

It has been 7 long years since milkshakes were last featured on Zaxby's menu.

These nostalgic treats will now be available at 20 locations, with the closest one to Atlanta off Interstate 75 in Forsyth.

Milkshake flavors include chocolate, birthday cake, vanilla and strawberry.