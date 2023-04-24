Rap lyrics discussed during YSL RICO trial hearing

Defense attorneys in the YSL RICO trial plan to have several experts testify that rap lyrics are negatively interpreted by most Americans because of racial bias.

Lawyers for Atlanta rapper Young Thug want an expert who had done extensive research on race and the criminal justice system to testify at trial.

University of Nevada assistant professor Dr. Adam Dunbar has studied stereotypes of rap music in the criminal justice system.

Defense attorneys want Dr. Dunbar to testify at trial.

"Rap music versus country or heavy metal, using the same lyrics, result in different assumptions about the character of the songwriter," Dr. Dunbar told the court.

Prosecutors pointed out Dr. Dunbar has never taken a course on rap music, and they complained his research did not include a significant number of African Americans.

"Why didn’t you put any Black people besides five? You stuck with the same recruitment methods even though Blacks were as low as 4%," prosecutor Betsy Weintraub objected.

Thirteen YSL defendants face racketeering and gang charges following a 54-count indictment. Seven defendants have been severed out and eight have taken a plea.

The document reveals prosecutors have spent nine years scouring the music and social media posts of the Young Slime Life members. But they also say they have additional evidence against Young Thug and his co-defendants.

Judge Ural Glanville did not yet rule on whether Dr. Dunbar will be qualified for the trial.

Dr. Erik Nielsen, the author of "Race Lyrics and Guilt: Rap on Trial" is expected in the courtroom on Wednesday.