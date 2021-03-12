You’ve never seen a food truck like Atlanta Pizza Truck

article

Here at Good Day Atlanta, we know a thing or two about food trucks. And after years of hosting our "Food Truck Friday" series, we assumed we’d pretty much seen them all.

Oh, were we wrong.

This morning, we spent some time hanging out with the crew from Atlanta Pizza Truck, a Neapolitan-style pizza catering company based here in Atlanta. Now, we know what you’re thinking — what’s so unusual about a pizza truck? Once you see it, you’ll know. The "truck" is actually a three-wheeled Piaggio Apecar, a light and small utility vehicle developed in Italy at the close of World War II (basically as an adaptation of the Vespa scooter). Alessio Lacco — creator of Atlanta Pizza Truck — modified his Apecar by attaching a large wood-burning oven, which reaches a temperature of 900° F and cooks pizzas in just about one minute.

Along with his wife Sofia Arango, Lacco and the pizza truck travel around Metro Atlanta for catering gigs and pop-up events, and have won over a large fanbase thanks to their soft-crust pizzas, pasta dishes and desserts. Atlanta Pizza Truck has also recently partnered with Paolo’s Gelato in Virginia Highland, increasing its offerings to gelato and coffee.

Now, back to that pizza for a moment. Alessio Lacco grew up in Naples and made his first pizza in his uncle’s restaurant at 15 years old. The Master Pizzaiolo has since traveled the world, perfecting his Neapolitan pizzas; a few of his menu offerings include the margherita (tomato sauce, provolone and mozzarella, fresh basil) and the Che Cazzo (tomato sauce, provolone and mozzarella, pepperoni, chicken, bacon jam, meatballs, and Mike’s Hot Honey!).

So, who’s hungry? Click here for more information on Atlanta Pizza Truck — and to get a look at the actual truck and the pizza being baked inside, click the video player in this article!