Your first look inside Capital One All-Star Village

The Brief Saturday marks opening day for Capital One All-Star Village, the massive fan experience taking over Cobb Galleria Centre. The All-Star Village is a celebration of all things Major League Baseball, featuring appearances by baseball legends and mascots, Q&A panels, daily giveaways, and a "food truck row." Capital One All-Star Village opens at 10 a.m. daily through Tuesday, July 15th.



First pitch isn’t until next Tuesday evening — but the fun and games surrounding the Major League Baseball All-Star Game have already begun here in Atlanta!

Saturday marks opening day for Capital One All-Star Village, the massive fan experience taking over Cobb Galleria Centre daily through Tuesday, July 15. The All-Star Village is essentially a giant celebration of all things Major League Baseball, featuring appearances by baseball legends and team mascots (and yes, they’ll be posing for fan photographs and signing autographs), Q&A panels, daily giveaways, and a "food truck row." And, of course, there are plenty of interactive elements for fans, including Home Run Derby VR interactive batting cages and clinics led by baseball and softball pros.

Hours for Capital One All-Star Village are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday (Capital One cardholders get exclusive access from at 9 a.m.). Admission is $35 for adults, $30 for children aged 12 and under, $20 for seniors (65 years and older) and military personnel, and $15 for college students. The Cobb Galleria Centre is located at Two Galleria Parkway, right across Interstate 75 from Truist Park.

Of course, we couldn’t wait until tomorrow to try out some of the incredible interactive elements of the All-Star Village — so, we spent the morning there getting a sneak peek. Click the video player in this article to check it out.