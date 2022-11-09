Expand / Collapse search
High-tech restaurant and gaming concept opens in The Works

Named after the idea of a 'third spot' where people can gather outside of work and home, Your 3rd Spot is essentially a tech-heavy social club that's now open at Atlanta's The Works.

ATLANTA - Stress levels are always high the morning after Election Day. So, we wanted to find a place where folks could let off a little steam by enjoying good food, drinks, and friendly competition.

That search led us to Atlanta’s Upper Westside and a brand-new dining and gaming establishment called Your 3rd Spot, which opened last week inside The Works. 

Named after the idea of a "third spot" where people can gather outside of work and home, Your 3rd Spot is essentially a tech-heavy social club, with a menu of shareable small plates, long list of craft beer and cocktails, a flashy video game arcade (with both retro and modern games) and an indoor corn hole arena. 

And when it comes to ordering the food and drinks and connecting with people to play all those games…well, there’s an app for that. Founders say the Your 3rd Spot app is the driver of the entire experience, allowing for speedy ordering and paying and "lining up" for games without actually standing in line. There’s even a feature called Match and Connect, which founders say uses personality traits and game preferences to match you up with possible new friends in the building!

Your 3rd Spot is located at 400 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest, inside The Works in the Upper Westside of Atlanta. For more information on what’s available inside, click here. And click the video player in this article for a look at our morning eating, playing, and connecting at Your 3rd Spot! 