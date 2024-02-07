Young Thug, YSL Trial Day 27: Attorneys fight over hip-hop and gang symbols

The trial of Young Thug and his YSL co-defendants is entering its 27th day in Fulton County as attorneys for the prosecution and defense continue to argue over the connection between the rapper's online persona and possible gang activity.

On Tuesday, Atlanta Police Detective Mark Belknap, a member of the APD's gang unit who was the first witness in the trial, returned to the stand for more cross-examination.

Belknap had previously testified about the history of street gangs with a large focus on "Raised on Cleveland" or the "ROC Crew," which he said had connections with the YSL organization.

"They were based in the same area as the previous ROC Crew and what we discovered was, that many of the members claiming to be YSL, previously claimed to be members of ROC Crew," Belknap said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The defense and prosecution spent much of Tuesday arguing through the witness over Young Thug's use of gang imagery, with the attorneys for the defense arguing that gang symbols are prevalent in popular music.

As part of their cross-examination, the defense has referenced Snoop Dogg's 2022 Super Bowl halftime show performance, Lil Wayne's tattoos, other references to the hip-hop group Rich Gang, and more.

One thing of interest on Tuesday involved Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is currently under investigation because of her relationship with Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade during their investigation into former President Donald Trump for interference in the 2020 election in Georgia.

One of the defense attorneys mentioned Willis as he was wrapping up his cross-examination of Belknap. The defense attorney pointed out that Willis had previously represented YSL co-founder Fremondo Crenshaw, who was not indicted. When an objection was raised by the prosecution, the attorney declined to proceed.

Watch the day's proceedings on its YouTube page.

When was Young Thug arrested?

Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams, was arrested on May 9, 2022, after a sweeping 88-page indictment accused him of being the co-founder of Young Slime Life, or YSL, a subset of the Bloods street gang. Prosecutors allege those named in the indictment have engaged in violent criminal activity in the city since 2012.

Jeffery Lamar Williams, who goes by the stage name Young Thug, was arrested on May 9, 2022. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Despite requests for bond and an elaborate house arrest plan proposed to the court, Williams remained behind bars after concerns were raised over witness intimidation.

What are the charges Young Thug faces?

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Young Thug in May 2022, and more charges were added in a subsequent indictment in August of that year. The second indictment accuses Young Thug and 27 other people of conspiring to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO. The rapper is also accused of participation in criminal street gang activity, as well as drug and gun charges.

Prosecutors say Young Thug and two other people co-founded a violent criminal street gang in 2012 called Young Slime Life, or YSL, which they say is associated with the national Bloods gang. The indictment says Young Thug "made YSL a well-known name by referring to it in his songs and on social media."

In addition to specific charges, the August indictment includes a wide-ranging list of 191 acts that prosecutors say were committed between 2013 and 2022 as part of the alleged conspiracy to further the gang’s interests.

Included in that list is an allegation that Young Thug threatened in July 2015 to shoot a security guard who was trying to get him to leave an Atlanta-area mall. The indictment also says Young Thug rented a silver Infiniti sedan that was used in the killing of a rival gang member. And, on numerous occasions, he and others are alleged to have possessed various illegal drugs that they intended to distribute.

What do Young Thug's defense lawyers say?

Young Thug’s lawyers have said in multiple court filings that he is innocent of all crimes charged in the indictment. They argue that YSL is simply a record label. The rapper has pleaded not guilty.

Multiple defense attorneys in the case have said prosecutors were overzealous in their use of the RICO statute and the anti-gang law, both of which carry heavy penalties.

Who else is charged in the Young Thug YSL RICO trial?

Rapper Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, was charged with a single count of racketeering conspiracy. He entered an Alford plea in December, which means he maintains his innocence but recognizes that it’s in his best interest to plead guilty.

During Gunna’s plea hearing, the rapper responded, "Yes, ma’am" when a prosecutor said that "YSL is a music label and a gang" and that he had knowledge that its members or associates had committed crimes in furtherance of the gang.

The other two people accused of co-founding the YSL gang — Walter Murphy and Trontavious Stephens — were also charged. They each pleaded guilty in December to one count of conspiracy to violate the anti-racketeering law.

The remaining defendants are Marquavius Huey, Deamonte "Yak Gotti" Kendrick, Quamarvious Nichols, Rodalius Ryan and Shannon Stillwell.

What penalties does Young Thug face if he's convicted?

Young Thug’s racketeering conspiracy charge and two gang charges each carry a penalty of five to 20 years in prison. The other five charges also carry potential prison time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.