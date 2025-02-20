Expand / Collapse search
Young thieves caught on camera robbing Atlanta food mart

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 20, 2025 9:20am EST
Juveniles rob Atlanta food mart

Atlanta police are looking for a group of juveniles who allegedly robbed a northwest Atlanta food mart around 10 p.m. on Valentine's Day.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a group of young individuals who robbed and vandalized a northwest Atlanta food mart on Valentine’s Day.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m., with surveillance footage capturing the group damaging the store and stealing various items before fleeing the scene.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Atlanta Police or Crime Stoppers. Tips can remain anonymous, and a reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.

The Source

  • Above information provided by Atlanta Police Department. 

