Young thieves caught on camera robbing Atlanta food mart
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a group of young individuals who robbed and vandalized a northwest Atlanta food mart on Valentine’s Day.
The incident happened just after 10 p.m., with surveillance footage capturing the group damaging the store and stealing various items before fleeing the scene.
Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Atlanta Police or Crime Stoppers. Tips can remain anonymous, and a reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.