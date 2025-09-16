Young mothers turn breast cancer battle into inspiring podcast journey

The Brief Lauren Norris and Brittney Powell use their podcast, Boobie Banter, to inspire and give hope to others facing breast cancer. Breast cancer diagnoses in women under 40 are increasing, prompting earlier screening recommendations. Surviving cancer while raising families has empowered Norris and Powell to offer comfort and community through their podcast.



Two young mothers who beat breast cancer are now using their experiences to inspire others through a podcast called Boobie Banter.

What we know:

Lauren Norris, 34, and Brittney Powell, 37, both underwent double mastectomies two years ago at City of Hope Cancer Center in Newnan — on the very same day. Mutual friends introduced them during treatment, and they leaned on each other through the toughest moments.

"I think being so young and having a family is what really pushed me," Powell said. "Every day, hearing my girls laughing outside of my bedroom and I’m too weak to even get out of bed made me say, all right, let’s get another round."

Norris recalled collapsing from heart issues brought on by chemotherapy. "I hit the pavement. At my son’s school, I passed out and was having heart issues from the chemo," she said.

Both women said their podcast is meant to grab attention, teach, and most of all, give hope. "We wanted it to catch your attention," Norris said. "Someone else’s story. Or give someone hope."

City of Hope oncologist Dr. Delia Radovich said breast cancer in women under 40 remains relatively rare, but diagnoses are becoming more frequent. "Before the age of 40, it’s still a pretty rare thing," Radovich said. "We’ve lowered the age of screen to 40 because we are seeing a lot of women in that age developing breast cancer, probably multifactorial. We have a lot of hormones in our food."

For Norris and Powell, surviving cancer while raising families has given them a powerful story to tell. Their conversations now reach beyond their own journeys, offering comfort and community for others facing the same fight.

What you can do:

You can find their podcast on Apple or Amazon.