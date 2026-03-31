Young Jimmy Carter superfan gets surprise at Atlanta center

The Brief A 5-year-old superfan of former President Jimmy Carter got a surprise visit at The Carter Center. The New Jersey child, who went viral for a Carter-themed birthday, toured the center with his family. He also met members of the Carter family and explored private spaces not typically open to visitors.



A 5-year-old boy with a passion for presidential history got a once-in-a-lifetime surprise during a visit to The Carter Center in Atlanta.

What we know:

Ryan, a young fan of former President Jimmy Carter, traveled from New Jersey with his family for a spring break trip. While the visit to the center was planned, what happened next was not.

The family was surprised with an opportunity to meet members of the Carter family and explore areas of the center not typically open to the public, including offices and living spaces used by Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.

Ryan first gained attention after a video of his Carter-themed fifth birthday party went viral. The celebration featured decorations and a cutout of the former president, reflecting his deep interest in U.S. history — something his family says he has been learning about from a young age.

During the visit, Ryan toured exhibits and even saw a replica of the Oval Office desk, similar to one used by Carter, complete with carved initials.

"I am so excited. It’s Jimmy Carter day," Ryan said during the visit.

His mother said Ryan hopes to follow in Carter’s footsteps one day and has already taken part in service work, including helping build a playhouse for Habitat for Humanity.

The family plans to continue their Atlanta visit with stops at a Braves game and the Georgia Aquarium.

The visit highlighted the lasting impact Carter continues to have on younger generations, even years after his presidency.