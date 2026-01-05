Young child shot Sunday evening on North Stone Mountain Lithonia Road

The Brief Young child injured in DeKalb County shooting Gunfire erupted during nearby argument, police say Investigation remains active; tips sought



A young child was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in DeKalb County, according to police.

What we know:

DeKalb County police officers responded around 6:53 p.m. Jan. 4 to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of North Stone Mountain Lithonia Road. When officers arrived, they found a young child — older than an infant — suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the child and a parent went to a hospital for treatment. The child’s condition was not immediately released.

A preliminary investigation indicates several people were arguing nearby when someone began shooting, and the child was struck during the incident. Investigators said the shooting was not believed to be targeted at the child.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the age of the child, but said the child was "older than a baby."

What you can do:

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the DeKalb County Police Department’s Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411 followed by the tip.